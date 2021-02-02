With more than 175 stalls, Milan Mela commences in city

Kolkata: A six-day long Milan Mela, organised by the West Bengal Minorities Finance Development Corporation to showcase the products made by the artisans belonging to the minority community, was inaugurated on Monday.



The fair is being held at Park Circus Maidan following Covid-19 protocol. The Corporation has introduced Oikyashree to grant scholarship to meritorious students from the minority community. The Corporation has given Rs 1874 as loan to people belonging to minority community and marginal sector from 2011 till date. Around 9.40 lakh people have been benefited by this, a senior official of the Corporation said. The Corporation has given Rs 32.30 crore education loan to 2707 students.

A science fair has been organized for the first time this year to create awareness among the students to nurture the scientific temper. An awareness camp has been organised to train the students about the proper usage of social media.

A job fair and career-counseling programme will be held at the fair.

More than 175 stalls have been put up. Some well-known city-based hospitals will also take part in the health fair. Cultural programmes will be held in the evening everyday.