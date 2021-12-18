With improved HRMS, state govt decides to go online with facilities

Kolkata: With upgradation of the Human Resource Management System (HRMS), the state government has now decided to go for introduction of online facilities starting from online declaration of House Rent Allowance (HRA) to withdrawal of part salary for its employees.

The state Finance Department has decided to implement online declaration of HRA, process for change of deduction of income tax at source and change of GPF subscription, withdrawal of part salary, modification of attendance for wage employees after approval, change of bank account of terminated or retired employees and addition of new beneficiary bank account for deceased employees and entry of sanction details in respect of grant in aid pay bills in HRMS. This comes after successful implementation of different sub-modules of HRMS.

The introduction of the online facilities would bring an end to the manual process used in various state government offices for the same.

In order to draw HRA, all state government employees will have to submit his or her declaration, twice in a year in January and July, online.

An employee has to go for their eSE login and submit an income tax deduction request. The status of the request can also be seen online. The Mamata Banerjee government has ensured 100 percent e-governance in the past 10 years. Based on the same, upgradation is being done. HRMS is a part of the Integrated Finance Management System (IFMS).

The Bengal government also took the crucial move to go for a major upgradation of the state's IFMS by making the system more convenient that will ensure effective outcomes in comparatively lesser time.

The web-based IFMS was introduced in 2014 for better administrative, fiscal and budgetary control over receipts and expenditures of the state.

With the state Finance department as the nodal agency, the centralised online system had integrated all departments, directorates, regional, district and block offices, including drawing and disbursing officers, treasuries, public account administrators and employees.