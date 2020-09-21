With dip in cases, containment zones lifted from South Dinajpur

BALURGHAT: In a recent order issued by the district administration, there will be no containment zone in South Dinajpur.

Apart from this, the lockdown rule is also lifted from the entire district. On Friday, a high-level meeting of District Task Force was conducted at Balurghat district administration building where the decision of lifting the restrictions in containment zones and abolishment of lockdown rules were taken. The meeting was chaired by the District Magistrate Nikhil Nirmal.

Notably the District Task Force was formed a few months ago to fight with COVID-19 pandemic

Speaking to the Millennium Post, Nirmal said: "The decision of lift containment zones was taken by the COVID-19 Task Force on Friday as over the last few weeks the number of COVID-19 cases being detected in the district has reduced. The positivity is presently around two to three percent. 1,500 tests are being conducted regularly."

According to him, the use of masks and social distancing norms will be continued as usual.

Following the decision, now,

there will be no restrictions of opening and closing of shops and other such establishments.

Meanwhile, parts of Balurghat, Gangarampur and Buniadpur municipalities along with a few areas under Tapan and Gangarampur blocks were declared as broad-based containment zones where the shops and establishments were being directed to operate between 8 am to 4 pm every day.

In South Dinajpur, 4,459 COVID-19 positive patients were discharged after being cured from hospital till date.

The total number of active cases stands at 279. 19 serious patients are currently undergoing treatment at COVID Hospital in Balurghat. 191 patients are currently staying in Home Isolation.

There are eight Safe Homes at present functioning in the district with 363 beds available there.About 69 positive

patients are currently admitted at Safe Houses.