With declining no. of cases, Covid unit at NRS Med College shut

Kolkata: As the single-day Covid cases in Bengal consistently remained under control, the state Health department decided to close the Covid unit at the NRS Medical College and Hospital.



The hospital authorities have also stressed on non-Covid treatment. Chest medicine was shifted to a building outside the NRS hospital to accommodate Covid unit when the Covid surge went up. Chest medicine ward will be brought back to the earlier place.

State health department has been in the process of releasing Covid hospitals gradually as the number of daily infections has been under control. State has been witnessing daily cases of around 400-600 in the past few days.

MR Bangur, the biggest Covid hospital in the state in terms of beds, will partially resume treatment for the non-Covid patients from next month.

According to sources, the new building of MR Bangur Hospital, which is being used for Covid treatment, will be thrown open for non-Covid treatment in various disciplines from January 3 next year.

As the Covid cases went up, the entire hospital —both old and new building had been dedicated for Covid treatment. It was learnt that the orthopedic department, ENT, Physical Medicine, Plastic Surgery. Both the Inpatient and Outpatient departments in all these disciplines will run from the new building.

Covid patients who are undergoing treatment at the new building will be shifted to the new building if they are not cured and released within the stipulated time.