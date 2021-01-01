With Covid protocols in place, Kolkata ushers in the New Year

Kolkata: This time of the year is different for Kolkata Police personnel, more so this year, keeping in mind the pandemic situation. Not only have they stepped up vigilance but are also playing a crucial role to ensure that people follow Covid norms.



The police force were found distributing masks and hand sanitisers at the places where there were gatherings since evening.

It was on Wednesday when Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay had urged people to avoid crowds and follow Covid norms during the New Year celebrations. He had also stated that extreme steps like imposing night curfew is perceived not to be necessary as per the present situation in Bengal.

There was also the Calcutta High Court's order to ensure that no large gatherings take place for 2021.

On Thursday morning, Joint Commissioner of Police (Jt. CP), Crime, Murlidhar took a stock of the situation by visiting Park Street. Police set up security barricades along both sides of Park Street to help pedestrians walk without facing any inconvenience.

Since evening, police were seen addressing people through public address systems to maintain Covid protocols and wear masks. The police arrangement has been made in and around the Park Street in multi-layer formations.

The entire Park Street has been divided into five sectors and each of the sectors is being looked after by a Deputy Commissioner (DC). A total of nine DCs have been deputed in the area including the five sectors and a Jt. CP has been placed to supervise the whole process. Sources informed that several people were given masks while a few of them were prosecuted.

The restaurants, however, witnessed huge rush since Wednesday night. Though the number cannot be compared to last year's footfall, it is satisfactory keeping in mind the Covid protocols.

Alipore Zoo and Eco Park witnessed a footfall of 7,000 and 22,000 people respectively on December 31. Around 3,000 people visited Nicco Park on Thursday compared to 1,500 to 1,800 on normal days.

Footfall at restaurants in Kolkata also went up in the last one week. Nitin Kothari, owner of Park Street restaurants Peter Cat and Mocambo, said the establishments have remained filled till late evening hours in the last few days. "We have reduced the number of seats by half from 180 in each restaurant as per the COVID-19 norms but there has not been a decline in the number of patrons," Kothari said.

The situation is quite similar at restaurants like Oudh 1590 and Chapter 2 since December 24. It needs a mention that the footfall at various restaurants has increased by at least 10 per cent since Durga Puja, he maintained.

Other tourist destinations like Digha, Mandarmani, Darjeeling and Dooars also witnessed a comparatively better turnout.