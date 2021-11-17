With Covid norms in place, buzz back in classrooms after 20 months

kolkata/ Balurghat: Schools reopened after 20 months, maintaining COVID 19 protocols, in the state on Tuesday. This is for the first time after Independence that the schools had remained shut for almost two years due to pandemic.



Students from IX to XII queued up at school gates across the state since morning as the schedule announced by the state government for holding classes in different timings for secondary and high secondary sections. However, classes for students of junior and middle schools will continue online.

"We have opened the schools maintaining the new normal protocols. The attendance was good," said state Education minister Bratya Basu. He reiterated that efforts were being made to gradually bring all the pupils back to school. The decision to open junior section will be taken after conducting a meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

According to government official data, 85 per cent attendance was recorded in universities. While 78 per cent was recorded in colleges, 72 percent attendance was recorded in schools. "We witnessed about 77 per cent attendance," said Dr Joydip Gangopadhyay, head master of Ballygunge Government High School.

He reiterated that government officials visited the school on Monday and reviewed the COVID-19 arrangement and expressed their satisfaction.

Colleges and universities also opened their gates to students on Tuesday. Students were seen with smiling faces and the curiosity to meet their classmates and professors. At the entrance, Colleges/ University students were asked to show their vaccination certificate and ID card.

"We were having online classes since day one of my college due to COVID-19 pandemic. It is for the first time I am going to the college to conduct offline classes and meet my friends," said Sreya Das, MSC student at St Xavier's College. The school for inmates of Presidency Central Correctional Home also opened up on Tuesday.

All the state-run high and higher secondary schools in South Dinajpur also reopened on Tuesday. The teachers

had welcomed the students with roses and pens at the school gate.