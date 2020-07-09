With around 986 new cases, state registers highest single-day spike

Kolkata: Bengal on Wednesday has witnessed the highest single day spike of COVID-19 cases as the number has reached 986. The total number of affected persons has gone up to 24,823 across the state.



It may be mentioned here that among the patients who have died of COVID at different hospitals in the past 24 hours, there was an elderly person, a resident of Haridevpur area in the Southern fringes of the city who was affected with dengue along with COVID. His was the first case in the city where both dengue and COVID were found in the patient. It was learnt that the patient, a hexagenerian was admitted to the MR Bangur Hospital a few days ago. He tested positive for the COVID-19. He was put at the critical care unit as his condition deteriorated. He was later found with dengue positive. Hospital authorities have not however confirmed it was a dengue death.

Out of the total number of affected persons affected by COVID in the state so far around 16,291 patients have been released from various hospitals so far till Wednesday. As many as 501 patients were released from various hospitals on Wednesday after being cured. The discharge rate of the state reached 66.62 per cent. The state has carried out 10,386 sample tests in the past 24 hours and the total number of samples tested across the state so far has gone up to 5,72,523. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested stands at 4.34 per cent on

Wednesday.

The total death toll across the state has gone up to 827 in the state on Wednesday out of which 23 persons have died of the disease in the past 24 hours. Kolkata has seen 366 new COVID cases in the past 24 hours which is the highest spike in a single day so far. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 8,046. Around 223 new cases have been found in North 24-parganas in the past 24 hours which is also a record so far. The total number of affected persons in North 24-parganas has reached 4,353. Howrah has seen a total 3,398 cases so far out of which 106 patients have been reported on Wednesday. Around 103 new patients tested positive from South 24-Parganas and 36 new cases in Hooghly. The total number of affected patients in Hooghly is 1,294 while in South 24-Parganas the figure stands at 1,726. Darjeeling has seen 32 fresh cases on Wednesday, Malda 45 new cases, Bankura and Purulia 10 new cases each.

Meanwhile, the state health department has once again issued an advisory on Wednesday to all the COVID hospitals and the chief medical officer of health in the districts on case management for COVID-19 patients.

The advisory says that superspecialty teams should visit the patients on referral and modify the treatment accordingly. Appropriate oxygen prescription needs to be made.