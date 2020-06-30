With around 624 new cases, state records highest single-day spike

Kolkata: With 624 new COVID-19 cases being reported, Bengal has registered its highest single day spike so far on Monday. The number of infections in a single day has slightly gone up in the past couple of days after the health department consistently conducted over 9,000 sample tests per day. The total number of infected patients in the state has reached 17,907 on Monday.



The state government has carried out 9,513 sample tests in the past 24 hours. The total number of sample tests carried out in the state till Monday stands at 4,78,419. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested stands at 3.74 per cent.

As many as 526 COVID patients have been discharged from various hospitals in the past 24 hours after they recovered. The total number of patients being released from the hospitals so far stands at 11,719 till Monday. The discharge rate in the state reached 65.44 per cent on Monday. The total death toll across the state has gone up to 653 in the state so far till Friday out of which 14 persons have died of the disease in the past 24 hours.

Kolkata has recorded the highest number of new cases in the past 24 hours as the number touched 180. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has reached 5,753. Around 121 new cases have been found in North 24-parganas in the past 24 hours and the total number of affected persons has reached 2,798. Howrah has seen a total 2,654 cases so far out of which 95 patients have been reported on Monday. In South 24-Parganas 76 new patients have been detected on Monday and the total affected figure stands at 1,031. Darjeeling district in North Bengal 30 new cases on Monday and the total number of infected patients has gone up to 458.

There are 78 dedicated COVID hospitals in the state and the total number of earmarked COVID-19 beds remains at 10,474. The occupancy in COVID beds is 21.91 per cent. There are a total 948 ICU beds in COVID hospitals and 395 ventilators.