With a drop in temp, MeT spies winter in full swing from weekend

Kolkata: The city dwellers may witness winter in its full swing from the weekend as temperature is slated to drop substantially in all the South Bengal districts besides North Bengal. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that the temperature may slide down by 3-4 degree Celsius by the end of the week.



The city on Friday registered its lowest temperature at around 18 degree Celsius. Various South Bengal districts will witness a drop in the temperature up to 11-12 degree Celsius from the weekend while the lowest temperature in Kolkata may slide down to 14-15 degree Celsius.

The city's sky partially remained cloudy on Friday due to a clash between the north wind and the western disturbances.

Many districts in South Bengal received rainfall on late Thursday night.

Due to low pressure over the Bay of Bengal, the steady flow of cold north winds has been repeatedly interrupted.

The MeT office has, however, said that some North Bengal districts, including Darjeeling, may receive slight rainfall. People in South Bengal experienced the chill in the first week of December, mainly in the mornings and also during late night hours. Due to the low pressure, various districts also experienced rainfall.