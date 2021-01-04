With 896 new cases, positivity rate in state drops to 7.70%

Kolkata: The number of new Covid infected cases stood at 896 on Sunday taking the total tally to 5,54,975 in Bengal so far.



Around 32,256 samples have been tested in the past 24 hours. The percentage of Covid positive cases out of sample tested stands at 7.70 on Sunday. Bengal has so far carried out 72,10,070 sample tests so far. As many as 1,432 patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours taking the overall recovery rate to 96.35 percent. Around 5,34,737 patients have so far been released from the hospitals till Sunday while the total tally of infected cases reached 5,54,975.

Around 26 Covid infected patients died in the state in the past 24 hours taking the total toll to 9,792 so far. Kolkata has seen 2,972 deaths so far and 2,358 in North 24-Parganas. Kolkata has registered 194 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,24,010. The number of total infected patients in North 24-Parganas so far reached 1,17,433 out of which 253 were found positive in the past 24 hours.

North 24-Parganas has registered 7 deaths in the past 24 hours whereas in Kolkata the number stood at 8 on

Sunday.

South 24-Parganas has registered 51 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 36,168. Hooghly has witnessed 40 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 28,660.

Howrah has so far registered a total 34,767 Covid cases so far out of which 45 have been affected in the past 24 hours. Darjeeling registered 12 new cases and the total tally has gone up to 17,903. Nadia has witnessed 70 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 21,852. West Midnapore and East Midnapore have so far registered total infected cases of 19,909 and 20,203 respectively.

The Health department has so far addressed 15,18,961 general queries through its dedicated Covid helpline number till January 2 out of which around 1,365 queries were addressed in the last 24 hours. Around 102 dedicated Covid hospitals are operational across the state so far with 13,588 earmarked beds available for providing services.

Around 2,523 CCU/HDU beds have been dedicated for Covid. The percentage occupancy in Covid beds dropped at 10.26 per cent on Sunday.