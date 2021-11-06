With 670 testing +ve, state sees dip in cases for the 2nd consecutive day

Kolkata: Bengal has seen a drop in Covid cases for the two consecutive days with 670 cases being reported on Saturday whereas on Friday the figure stood at 763.



Single-day Covid infected cases significantly dropped in Bengal on Friday as well. The figure dropped to 763 on Friday from 918 on Thursday. The number stood at 919 on Wednesday and 862 on Tuesday.

State registered around 8,029 active Covid cases on Saturday whereas on Friday the active cases remained at 8,137. As many as 764 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals in the past 24 hours. The Covid recovery rate was registered at 98.29 percent.

Single-day fatality jumped to 14 on Saturday from 13 on Friday. The number stood at 14 on Thursday. As many as 19,215 people have so far died of Covid in the state so far. The total number of infected people in the state so far has reached 15,97,765. Out of this, around 15,70,521 people have so far recovered and released from the hospitals. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State remained at 2.84 on Saturday with the positivity rate standing at 2.21 percent.

Kolkata has so far registered 3,23,852 infected cases so far out of which around 3,16,517 people were already discharged from the hospitals. Around 181 new cases were reported in Kolkata on Saturday. In the case of North 24-Parganas, 3,30,060 people have been infected so far till Saturday while 3,23,898 have been released. North 24-Parganas saw 126 new cases on Saturday. South 24-Parganas has seen 44 new cases on Saturday, Hooghly 41, Howrah 60, Darjeeling 17, Nadia 23.

Bengal has so far carried out 1,94,39,378 Covid sample tests out of which around 30,281 tests were done on Saturday. Kolkata has seen 4 Covid deaths on Saturday while North 24-Parganas has seen 1 and South 24-Parganas 2. Hooghly has seen 1 death East Burdwan 2, Birbhum and Darjeeling 1 each.

State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 9,47,643 people so far out of which 1,268 were given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 295 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,51,037 till Friday. As many as 203 dedicated Covid hospitals have been functional in the state out of which 196 are government hospitals. As many as 2,861 ICU/HDU beds are functional in the state. The total number of earmarked Covid beds stands at 23,947 till Saturday.