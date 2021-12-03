With 657 new infections, state sees drop in cases for 2 consecutive days

Kolkata: Bengal has seen a further drop in Covid infection on Thursday with 657 new cases being reported. On Wednesday, the state had reported 668 new cases. Around 705 cases were on Tuesday.



Active Covid cases in the state have further gone down to 7,690 on Thursday from 7,712 on Wednesday. Active Covid cases remained at 7,731 on Thursday. As many as 667 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals in the past 24 hours. The Covid recovery rate stood at 98.32 percent on Thursday. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State went up to 2.28 per cent on Thursday from what stood at 2.08 percent on Wednesday.

The total number of infected cases in Bengal has so far gone up to 16,17,408 on Thursday out of which 15,90,208 patients have been released from hospitals after being recovered. Covid positivity rate in Bengal dropped to 1.76 on Thursday from 1.79 percent on Wednesday. Around 37,376 samples were tested across the state on Thursday. State has so far carried out 2,03,93,776 sample tests. The RTPCR and Antigen test ratio remained at 49:51 on Thursday. Single day Covid fatalities remained at 12 Thursday unchanged from Wednesday. As many as 19,510 people died of Covid across the state so far in Bengal till Thursday.

Kolkata has registered 3 Covid deaths on Thursday, North 24 Parganas 5, South 24 Parganas 1, Hooghly 1, Howrah 1 and Coochbehar 1.

The number of single day infections in Kolkata has dropped to 153 on Thursday from 172 on Wednesday. Around 122 cases were found in North 24-Parganas on Thursday. A total 3,29,254 infected cases have so far been found in Kolkata so far out of which around 3,21,887 people were already discharged from the hospitals.

North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 3,33,645 infected cases till date out of which 3,27,310 patients have been released. South 24-Parganas has seen 57 new cases on Thursday, Hooghly 48, Howrah 39, Darjeeling 26, Nadia 19.

State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 9,79,912 people so far out of which 1,228 were given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 282 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,58,658 on Thursday.

As many as 203 dedicated Covid hospitals have been functional in the state out of which 196 are government hospitals. As many as 4,139 ICU/HDU beds are functional in the state.