With 632 patients released in a day, discharge rate stands at over 61%

Kolkata: Bengal has seen a little dip in Covid cases in a single day on Monday compared to the Sunday's figure. New Covid cases across the state on Monday stood at 1,435 while on Sunday the figure touched 1,560. The total number of infected persons across the state has gone up to 31,488 till Monday.



Around 632 patients have been released from various hospitals in the state in the past 24 hours after they have recovered from Covid. In Bengal, a total 19,213 patients have already been released from the hospitals.

The discharge rate of the state stands at 61.09 per cent on Monday.

The state has so far carried out a total 6,27,438 Covid sample tests till Monday.

Around 10,359 sample tests were conducted in the past 24 hours. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested stands at 5.01 per cent on Monday. Around 24 persons have died in the past 24 hours and the total death toll across the state has reached 956 in the state. An employee of Kolkata Metro died of Covid on Monday.

He was posted at the eighth floor of Metro Bhavan. A fear has been triggered among the other employees. Sanitization work has been started. A deputy registrar of Calcutta High Court has reportedly been affected with COVID.

Kolkata has seen 418 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 10,026. Around 363 new cases have been found in North 24-parganas in the past 24 hours which is the highest single day spike in the district so far. The total number of affected persons in North 24-parganas has reached 5,992. Howrah has seen a total 4,120 cases so far out of which 168 patients have been reported on Monday.

Around 95 new patients tested positive from South 24-Parganas and 54 new cases in Hooghly.

The total number of affected patients in Hooghly has gone up to 1,582 while in South 24-Parganas the figure has gone up to 2,323. Darjeeling has seen 73 fresh cases on Monday.

Meanwhile, the state health department again issued an advisory on Monday to all the Covid hospitals and the chief medical officer of health in the districts on case management for COVID-19 patients saying that oxygen prescription should be made.

Treatment initiation as well as progress notes should be proper and optimum. Patients should be stabilized before being shifted to another hospital. Diagnostic and treatment protocols including ventilation strategy should be displayed at the ICU. Quick response team should be functional.