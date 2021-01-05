With 597 new cases, state registers lowest single -day jump in Covid tally

Kolkata: Bengal has registered the lowest single-day infection on Monday ever since the Covid graph kept rising up. The figure dropped to 597 in the past 24 hours while 25,256 sample tests were carried out. The State has so far conducted 72,35,326 sample tests.



The number of total infected persons reached 5,55,572 till Monday out of which 5,36,084 have already been released from the hospitals.

Around 1,347 patients were released from various health establishments in the past 24 hours. The percentage of Covid positive cases out of sample tested stands at 7.68 on Monday. The overall recovery rate in the state has gone up to 96.49 percent.

Around 25 Covid infected patients died in the state in the past 24 hours taking the total toll to 9,817 so far. Kolkata has seen 2,980 deaths so far and North 24-Parganas 2,365. Kolkata has seen 152 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,24,162. The number of total infected patients in North 24-Parganas so far reached 1,17,607 out of which 174 were found positive in the past 24 hours.

Around 7 died in North 24-Parganas in the past 24 hours and 8 in Kolkata.

South 24-Parganas has registered 37 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 36,205. Hooghly has witnessed 27 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 28,687.

Howrah has so far registered a total 34,790 Covid cases so far out of which 23 have been affected in the past 24 hours.

Darjeeling registered 20 new cases and the total tally has gone up to 17,923.

Nadia has witnessed 19 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 21,871. West Midnapore and East Midnapore have so far registered total infected cases of 19,918 and 20,231 respectively.

There has been a substantial decrease in the number of fresh infected cases in all the districts.

State government has so far set up 102 dedicated Covid hospitals and 13,588 earmarked beds. Around 2,523 CCU/HDU beds have been dedicated for Covid.

Banita Sandhu, an Indo-British actress with an NRI Punjabi family background was admitted to a private hospital in the city after he tested positive for Covid.

She had recently arrived in the city from London. Her samples will be sent for new strain test.

She was initially taken to the Beliaghata ID hospital but she was not admitted there. Later she was rushed to the private hospital.