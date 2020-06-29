With 572 positive cases, state sees highest single-day spike

Kolkata: Bengal on Sunday has seen the highest number of COVID-19 infections in a single day so far as the number has gone up to 572. The total number of infected patients in the state has therefore reached 17,283 till Sunday.

The state government has also carried out record number sample tests in the past 24 hours as the figure touched 10,563. The Bengal government has so far carried out a total 4,68,906 sample tests so far. The number of infected patients in a single day has also gone up across Bengal since Friday and this has become a concern for the health officials. As many as 521 new COVID patients were found on Saturday. The number has further gone up on Sunday. The number of new infected patients stood at 542 on Friday.

As many as 404 COVID patients have been discharged from various hospitals in the past 24 hours after they recovered.

The total number of patients released from hospitals so far stands at 11,193 till Sunday. The discharge rate in the state stands at 64.76 per cent on Saturday. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested stands at 3.69 per cent. The total death toll has reached 639 in the state so far till Friday out of which 10 persons have died of the disease in the past 24 hours.

Kolkata recorded the highest number of new cases in the past 24 hours as the number touched 171. Total number of infected patients in city has reached 5,573. North 24-parganas has seen 2,677 positive cases so far out of which 132 new patients have been found in the past 24 hours. Howrah has seen a total 2,559 cases so far out of which 78 patients have been reported on Sunday.