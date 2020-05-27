With 5 dedicated teams, restoration work of power supply in Behala goes full throttle

Kolkata: Major pockets in Behala Parnasree that were reeling under the ordeal of power cut since Wednesday witnessed significant improvement on Tuesday with CESC deploying five dedicated teams for restoration of power supply in the area.



"The damage has been very serious in this part of the city. Our teams have been working in the area since Thursday.

But with massive damage to electrical wires through out the city it was difficult to deploy dedicated manpower in this area. We have been able to dedicate four specialised teams for Parnasree from Monday evening. Some pockets have already

seen restoration. The entire restoration work will take

another two to three days time," a senior official of CESC

supervising work in the area said.

The police has provided protection to the CESC engineers to carry out their work peacefully in the area.

"The residents were suffering a lot and had ghearoed the police station on Monday threatening to observe relay dharna infront of the police station. But after CESC deployed dedicated team, they have been convinced that special emphasis is being given for restoration of power supply here," said a senior officer of Parnasree police station. State Education minister Partha Chatterjee who is the MLA of Behala East paid a visit in the area and held a coordination meeting at the police station in presence of senior CESC officials on Monday late afternoon.

Sources said that the CESC has already mapped

the pockets with no electricity and is working on pole to pole basis.

Parts of ward 123 and 124 in Thakurpukur, area are

still submerged in ankle deep water. "Pumps have started working in the area from Monday evening and much of the water has already been drained out. We are hopeful that it will be normal by Tuesday night, " a senior KMC official said.