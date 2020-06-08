With 449 positive cases, state records highest spike in 1 day

Kolkata: Bengal on Sunday recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in a single day so far. Around 449 new patients tested positive on Sunday while on Saturday 435 new cases were found.



The number of COVID-19 infected cases continues to go up across the state which has become a major cause of concern for the Health department. The total number of affected patients has gone up to 8,187 so far. The total COVID death toll has reached 324 so far in the state out of which 13 persons have died of the disease across the state in the past 24 hours. The total death due to comorbidity however remains at 72 so far.

The Health department has conducted 9,786 sample tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of sample tests done so far across the state to 2,71,074 till Friday. The percentage of positive cases out of samples tested has gone up to 3.02 per cent. It has also seen a rise as the percentage remained at 2.96 per cent on Saturday.

As many as 3,303 patients have already been released from various COVID designated hospitals across the state after being cured. Around 184 patients have been discharged from various hospitals in the past 24 hours. The state government has so far set up 43 testing labs across the state so far to accelerate the swab testing process. Two testing labs have been added this week while one is awaiting approval. There are 69 COVID dedicated hospitals in the state so far.

Kolkata has recorded 2,758 positive cases out of which 74 cases have been reported in the past 24 hours. North 24-parganas has so far recorded 1103 positive cases out of which 68 new patients have been detected in the past 24 hours. Around 1,419 cases have been reported from Howrah till Sunday out of which 37 have been reported in the past 24 hours. Around 21 new cases have been reported from Malda and the total number of affected persons in the district has reached 226 so far. There are 22,695 people in government quarantine centers currently. There are a total 582 government quarantine centers. Around 65,761 people have been released from the government quarantine centers so far.