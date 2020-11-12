With 4,431 releases in a day, Bengal for 12th straight day logs rise in recoveries

Kolkata: Bengal registers rise in the number of releases in Covid patients for the 12 consecutive days on Wednesday giving a sense of assurances to the doctors and health officials in the state.



The number of new releases on Wednesday reached 4,431 whereas the figure stood at 4,415 on Tuesday.

The number of new infected cases has also gone down in the past 24 hours as around 3,872 patients have been infected on Wednesday while on Tuesday the figure stood at 3,891. The recovery rate in the state has reached 90.34 per cent on Wednesday higher than Tuesday's figure of 90.11.

As many as 3,76,696 Covid patients in Bengal have recovered from the disease so far out of the total infected patients of around 4,16,984.

The state has so far carried out 50,47,335 Covid tests so far out of which 44,131 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested stands at 8.26 per cent on Wednesday.

Bengal has registered 49 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours, lower than the Tuesday's figure 53. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 7,452. Kolkata has witnessed 839 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 12 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 90,769.

North 24-parganas saw 820 new infected patients in the past 24 hours while the total number of cases in the district so far reached 85,525. North 24-Parganas has seen 14 deaths in the past 24 hours. Howrah has so far seen a total 27,799 Covid cases so far out of which 168 have been affected in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 237 Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 27,445. Hooghly has witnessed 265 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 20,715. Darjeeling registered 151 new cases on Wednesday and the total tally has gone up to 12,980. Nadia has witnessed 164 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 14,315.

Meanwhile, the state government has so far set up 95 testing labs across Bengal. One lab has been added to the existing number this week while another is still waiting for clearance. The total number of hospitals dedicated for treating Covid has gone up to 101 out of which 44 are government run.

The total number of earmarked Covid beds stands at 13,508 and CCU/HDU beds 1,809. The percentage occupancy in Covid beds remained at 33.61 per cent. There are 1,090 ventilators in the state.

As many as 200 'Safe Homes' have been created across the state so far. Around 1,310 patients are currently undergoing treatment at various 'Safe Homes'. There are 11,507 beds in Safe Homes. The total number of people in Home Quarantine remains at 95,852 till Wednesday. Around 8,63,788 people have already been released from Home Quarantine.