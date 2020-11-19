With 4,429 releases, Bengal sees record Covid recoveries in a single day so far

Kolkata: Bengal on Wednesday registered the highest number of releases in Covid patients with the number reaching 4,429. As many as 4,07,769 patients have so far been released from various hospitals after they have recovered from the disease.



Bengal has also witnessed the highest recovery rate in Covid so far on Wednesday as the figure climbed up to 92.28 per cent. The new infection on Wednesday stood at 3,668. Around 4,41,885 patients have so far been affected with the virus till Wednesday.

Bengal has so far carried out 53,45,681 Covid tests so far out of which 44,519 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested stands at 8.27 per cent on Wednesday. Bengal has seen 54 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 7,820. Kolkata has witnessed 874 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 11 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 96,378.

North 24-parganas saw 805 new infected patients in the past 24 hours while the total number of cases in the district so far reached 90,998. North 24-Parganas has seen 19 deaths in the past 24 hours. Howrah has so far seen a total 28,977 Covid cases so far out of which 210 have been affected in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 249 Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 28,985. Hooghly has witnessed 245 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 22,417. Darjeeling registered 148 new cases on Wednesday and the total tally has gone up to 14,012. Nadia has witnessed 247 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 15,736. The total number of earmarked Covid beds stands at 13,508 and 1,809 CCU/HDU beds. As many as 1,090 ventilators have been kept for the treatment of Covid patients across the state. The percentage occupancy in Covid beds remained at 29.15 per cent. Bengal has so far set up 95 testing labs and there are 101 dedicated Covid hospitals in the state so far.

The number of home quarantined people stands at 93,418 while 9,00,476 people have been released from the home quarantines.

There are a total 200 safe homes across the state so far. State health department has so far addressed 14,16,165 general queries till November 17 while the total queries addressed in the last 24 hours stands at 3,213. Total 4,56,452 people have received the benefits of the telemedicine consultation services extended by the state government till November 17. The health department has been able to provide tele-psychological counselling to 1,52,008 people till November 17. Around 2,989 people have received tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours.

Coochbehar has registered 10,045 Covid cases so far out of which 59 fresh cases have been found in the district in the past 24 hours.

Jalpaiguri has seen 141 fresh cases in the past 24 hours and the total tally has reached 11,208 on Wednesday. South Bengal districts like West Burdwan and East Burdwan have registered 91 and 76 new cases on Wednesday while the total number of infected persons in the two districts have gone up to 12,100 and 9,336 till Wednesday. East Midnapore and West Midnapore registered 81 and 78 fresh cases in the past 24 hours.