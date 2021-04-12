With 4,398 new cases, highest spike recorded in a day since May

KOLKATA: Bengal on Sunday has seen the highest single day spike in Covid infection since May 2020.



Around 4,398 fresh cases were found across the state in the past 24 hours while on Saturday the figure stood at 4,043.

This is the highest recorded figure ever since the Covid graph started flattening in the state.

Ten people died in the state in the past 24 hours. Health department figure said that on May 1 last year the single day infection stood at 5,501. On August 1, the figure stood at 2,589, on September 1, the number remained at 2,943 and 3,275 on October 1.

The total tally of infected patients in the State has reached 6,14,896. Out of this, as many as 5,80,515 patients have already been released from the hospitals. Around 1,773 patients have been discharged in the past 24 hours. Active Covid cases of Bengal on Sunday stood at 23,981.

The Covid recovery rate on Saturday dropped at 94.41 from Saturday's figure of 94.80.

The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested stands at 6.47. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State reached 34.94 percent on Sunday.

The state has so far carried out 95,10,048 Covid sample tests out of which 40,372 were performed in the past 24 hours. The total death toll in the state has reached 10,400.

Kolkata has registered 3 deaths in the past 24 hours while North 24-Parganas has seen five. South 24-parganas and Birbhum each registered one death.

The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 3,153. North 24-Parganas has lost 2,553 people so far.

Around 1,109 fresh cases were reported in Kolkata in the past 24 hours while North 24-Parganas has registered 1,047 fresh cases. The total tally of infected patients in Kolkata has gone up to 1,41,356 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 1,32,489. South 24-Parganas has registered 288 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 39,645.

Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay to hold a video conference with all DMs in connection with Covid situation on Monday.

The Health department has so far addressed 16,00409 general queries till date out of which around 953 queries were addressed in the last 24 hours. The State Health department on Sunday conducted 759 sessions and around 53,000 people were vaccinated across the state.

Around 44,195 people took the first dose today while 7,096 took the second dose. Bengal has so far carried out 78.54 lakh vaccinations till Sunday.

No adverse events following immunization (AEFI) were reported on Sunday. On Saturday, around 2,14,767 people received vaccination across the State.