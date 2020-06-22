With 432 patients released in 1 day, recovery rate exceeds positive cases

Kolkata: Bengal is one of the states where the number of patients being recovered from COVID-19 has consistently outnumbered the number of patients getting infected in a single day for the past few days. This sends a signal that the recovery rate in the state improved significantly.



As many as 432 patients have recovered from the disease and were also released from the hospitals on Sunday while 414 new patients were detected across the state on the same day. Around 8,297 patients have so far been released from various hospitals in the state whereas a total 13,945 patients have been affected with the coronavirus so far.

In another development the chief medical officer of health and the deputy chief medical officer from Malda tested positive for the virus. CMoH has been admitted to a private owned COVID hospital in Salt Lake, while deputy CMoH has been undergoing treatment at a COVID hospital in Malda. The health department started a probe to find out the persons who might have come in close contact with the two health officials in Malda district. Meanwhile, two assistant superintendents of the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) reportedly tested positive and were admitted to the CMCH.

Bengal on Sunday set another record by carrying out the highest number of sample tests in a single day so far as the number reached 10,549. The total number of samples tested so far in the state has gone up to 4,01,491. On Saturday the health department carried out 10,330 sample tests.

The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in the state has gone up significantly in the past few days. The discharge rate has gone up to 59.49 per cent in the state. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested stands at 3.47 per cent on Sunday. The total death toll has gone up to 555 so far in the state out of which 15 persons have died of the disease in the past 24 hours. There are 77 COVID dedicated hospitals set up in the state so far.

Kolkata registered 126 new cases on Sunday. The city so far has seen a total 4,653 COVID positive cases so far. North 24-parganas has recorded 1,992 positive cases out of which 88 new patients have been found in the past 24 hours. Around 2,085 cases have been reported from Howrah till Saturday out of which 45 have been reported in the past 24 hours.

There are currently 8,897 people in government quarantine centers in the state. Around 90,350 people have been released from the government quarantine centers so far.

Around 1,37,838 people are currently in home quarantine. The total number of people released from home quarantine is 1,60,728.