With 3,067 releases in a day, discharge rate in Bengal go up to 72.39%

Kolkata: The Bengal government has conducted 27,015 Covid tests in the past 24 hours which is the highest so far.



The total number of sample tests carried out across the state has gone up to 11,59,211 on Tuesday. Around 2,931 patients have been infected with the virus in the past 24 hours.

A total 1,01,390 patients have so far been affected with the virus across the state till Tuesday. The state has witnessed release of 3,067 patients from various hospitals in the past 24 hours and the total number of patients discharged from

the hospital so far stands at 73,395.

The discharge rate reached 72.39 per cent on Tuesday. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested however stands at 8.75 per cent. The death toll in the past 24 hours reached 49. The total death figure in the state has reached 2,149. Kolkata has witnessed 711 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 18 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 29,185.

North 24-Parganas saw 643 new cases on Tuesday and the total number of cases has reached 21,690 cases in North 24-Parganas. The district has seen 9 deaths in the past 24 hours. Howrah has so far seen a total 10,100 Covid cases so far out of which 156 have been affected in the past 24 hours. Hooghly has seen 4,810 Covid cases till date out of which 115 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours.

Around 3 persons died in Hooghly in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 220 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients has gone up 7,409 till Tuesday.

As many as 61 testing labs have so far been set up across the state. There are 83 dedicated Covid hospitals in the state out of which 28 are run by the government. The total number of earmarked Covid beds is around 11,775 in the state and the percentage of occupancy in Covid beds reached 37.10. Bengal minister Swapan Debnath tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday following which he has been admitted to Beliaghata ID Hospital.

Debanth, who is the minister of state for micro small and medium enterprise and textile, was unwell for the last few days and underwent the coronavirus test on Monday. He is an MLA from Purbastali Dakshin in East Bardhaman.