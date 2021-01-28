With 234 new Covid cases, state reports lowest single-day count

Kolkata: Bengal on Monday has registered 234 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours which is the lowest record in any single day so far. Bengal has seen a record dip in the Covid infected cases ever since the number cases started going up.



The number of total infected cases has gone up to 5,68,884 so far out of which 5,52,877 patients have recovered and been released from the hospitals. Around 386 patients were released in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate in Bengal has reached 97.19 percent on Wednesday. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested dropped at 7.21. Bengal on Wednesday registered around 87,717 tests per million populations. Around 78,94,508 sample tests were done in Bengal so far out of 17,609 were performed in the past 24 hours. Covid vaccination was done at 449 sites on Wednesday which is the 8th day of the drive. Cumulatively, around 1,58,217 persons have been vaccinated in the past eight days. The portal issue was persisting throughout the day. Out of total 18 AEFI cases reported today (<0.05/1000, less than half of generally expected), only two required admission. All other 16 were minor like pain in the injection site, dizziness, vertigo, nausea etc. One was admitted at MSD MCH and another at Bagda Mohanpur RH, Paschim Medinipur.

BR Singh Hospital run by Eastern Railway started Covid vaccination on Wednesday. More than 100 health care workers have been vaccinated in the hospital. Dr SK Rakshit, Medical Director of the hospital received the first shot. AMRI Hospital groups have vaccinated a total 435 vaccinations in a single day.

Eight people died of Covid in the past 24 hours taking the total toll to 10,139. Kolkata has seen 62 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,27,569 whereas North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 1,21,444 out of which 52 were found positive in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to close all the Safe Homes run by the civic body as all of them are empty. The civic bodies had earlier closed some other Safe Homes as there were no patients. Meanwhile, a constable of Kolkata Police died of Covid infection on Wednesday afternoon. Shankar Chakraborty, a Constable of South division was posted at the Bankshall Court on Deputation. Recently he got infected with Covid and was admitted at a city hospital where he died on Wednesday.