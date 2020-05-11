With 153 fresh COVID-19 cases, total tally rises to 1,939

Kolkata: As many as 153 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in the past 24 hours taking the total number of affected patients to 1,939 on Sunday.



The total number of the sample tested so far in the state till Sunday is 43,414 while the figure stood at 39,368 till Saturday. On Saturday around 108 were found positive with the virus whereas on Sunday a total of 153 people have tested positive. Fourteen persons have died due to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, says the health bulletin issued by the health department on Sunday evening.

The bulletin also says the total COVID death toll has reached to 113 while 72 persons have died due to comorbidity so far who had been infected with the virus. The number of patients discharged from the hospital stands at 417 till Sunday. In the past 24 hours, around 4,046 samples were tested in the state taking the total number of samples examined so far in the state to 43,414 till Sunday. The number of samples tested on each day is getting increased gradually.