With 145 fresh cases, South Dinajpur records highest single-day spike

BALURGHAT: South Dinajpur on Monday recorded the highest single-day spike with 145 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection being detected, taking the tally to 2,455.



The active cases stand at 729 currently. After being cured, around 1,708 patients were discharged from hospital till date.

A health official said the swab samples of the new Covid patients were sent to Malda for testing on August 14 and 15.

They had no travel history in the recent past

and were mostly symptomatic. They will be brought to the designated facilities for

treatment. The process of identifying their direct and indirect contacts has also been initiated. Their family members have been sent to home quarantine as precaution.

On Monday, most infected patients were found from Patiram and Gopalbati of Balurghat block. In Balurghat civic areas, new cases were detected from Powerhouse, Sukantapally, Khadimpur, Rabindranagar, Masterpara and Battala and Duckbungalowpara. Following the detection of 454 COVID-19 patients in Balurghat civic areas till date, all the 25 wards have been declared as broad-based containment zones to avoid community infection by the local administration.

In Gangarampur block, the new cases were found from Sadipur and Narayanpur. In Gangarampur civic areas, new cases were detected from wards 6, 7, 9 and 14. In Kushmandi, new cases were identified from Nurulhahkuri, Baniapara, Tetulpukur, Adarshapally and Minapara. Cases were also found in Tilna and Mahipur from Kumarganj, Dumran from Hili, Sihur, Kajibag, Ramnagar, Kardah, Telighata, Badsankar and Holidan from Tapan, Gokorno from Harirampur and Chaksadullahpur, Kushkari, Jordighi, Doulatpur, Sudarshannagar, Shyamnagar and Singhadah from Harirampur.

On Monday, the district administration announced the name of broad-based containment zones in a revised way. Apart from Balurghat municipality, two wards from Gangarampur municipality, two each from Balurghat, Kumarganj, Hili and Gangarampur blocks, four from Tapan, six from Banshihari, five from Harirampur and one from Kushmandi have been included in new broad-based containment zones.

Meanwhile, the district health department has geared up the collection of random swab samples of the suspected people. The health officials have focused on the people residing in containment zones. The swab samples will also collect from the people staying in villages where the Covid positivity rate is high.