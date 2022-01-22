With 1,375 cases, Kolkata sees highest no. of daily infections in state again

KOLKATA/balurghat: Kolkata once again registered the highest daily Covid infection among all other districts on Friday with 1,375 new cases being reported, followed by North 24-Parganas with 1,317 fresh cases.



Both the districts have, however, seen a drop in daily cases on Friday compared to the figures which were found in these districts on Thursday.

Kolkata on Thursday saw 1,759 fresh cases while North 24-Parganas registered 1,747 new cases on Thursday. Birbhum has overtaken South 24-Parganas on Friday as per far as daily cases are concerned.

Around 750 new cases were found in Birbhum on Friday and 605 in South 24-Parganas.

Kolkata and North 24-Parganas both have registered 4 fatalities on Friday while Hooghly has seen 2 deaths. The highest number of fatalities were registered in Howrah on Friday with 11 deaths being reported. West Burdwan, East Burdwan, East Midnapore, Jhargram, Nadia, Malda, Jalpaiguri have seen 1 death each while Darjeeling has registered 5 deaths. The total number of infected cases in Kolkata so far reached 4,38,103. Out of this, around 3,95,086 people have already been discharged from hospitals. Around 5,457 people have so far died due to Covid in Kolkata till date. The total infected cases so far in North 24-Parganas has gone up to 3,93,710 out of which around 3,64,231 patients have been released from the hospitals after being recovered. Howrah has seen 344 new infections on Friday, Hooghly 341, West Burdwan 345, Nadia 414.

Single-day Covid infection in the state has however dropped slightly on Friday with 9,154 new cases being found while on Thursday the single day figure stood at 10,959. The total number of infected cases reached 19,49,074 in Bengal so far. Out of this, around 17,93,993 patients have been released from the hospitals. The positivity rate also dropped to 12.58 percent on Friday from what stood at 16.27 percent on Thursday. The number of fatalities on Friday dropped to 35 from what remained at 37 on Thursday. The figure was registered at 38 on Wednesday.The occupancy of Covid beds jumped to 5.65 percent on Friday from 5.40 percent on Thursday. The fatality rate in Bengal stood at 1.04 percent. State registered the discharge rate at 92.04 percent on Friday. Around 72,738 samples were tested across the state on Friday. Meanwhile, Balurghat Municipality has started a massive door-to-door campaign with the aim to provide the COVID-19 vaccination shots among the students who are aged between 15 and 18 years.