With 119 new cases, state reports lowest single-day spike so far

Kolkata: Bengal has registered the lowest single day Covid infected cases in the past 24 hours as the number dropped at 119 on Monday. The total tally has reached 5,71,490 out of which 5,56,649 patients have been released from various hospitals till Monday. Around 279 patients were discharged in the past 24 hours.



The recovery rate has gone up to 97.40 per cent on Monday which is the highest so far. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested dropped at 7.00. Bengal has so far carried out 81,67,828 Covid samples till Monday out of which 17,113 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. Two people died of Covid in the past 24 hours taking the total toll to 10,209. No death was reported in Kolkata in the past 24 hours while North 24-Parganas has registered one death in the past 24 hours.

Around 3,081 people died of Covid in Kolkata so far whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 2,489 people so far. Kolkata has seen 33 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,28,213 while North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 1,22,170 out of which 39 were found positive in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 2 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 37,044. Hooghly has witnessed 4 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 29,496. Howrah has so far registered

a total 35,596 Covid cases so far out of which 3 have been affected in the past 24 hours. Darjeeling has reported 2 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally of infected cases to 18,356 so far. East Burdwan and West Burdwan have registered 5 and 1 fresh cases in the past 24 hours. One patient died of Covid in West Burdwan on Monday.

There are 200 Safe Homes still operational across the state. Around 5 patients are currently in Safe Homes. The total number of people currently in home quarantine is 54,731. Around 13,93,151 people have been released from home quarantine so far. Around 65 dedicated Covid hospitals are still functional in the state with 8,727 earmarked beds are still dedicated for Covid treatment. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds stood at 3.56 on Monday. There are around 2,319 ICU/HDU beds in Covid hospitals. Around 1,279 ventilators are still functioning in Covid hospitals.

The State Health department has addressed 15,53,683 general queries till now out of which around 807 queries were addressed in the last 24 hours. Around 5,75,852 people have received telemedicine consultations in the state till February 7 out of which 301 people have been given consultation in the past 24 hours.

Around 2,84,208 people have received tele-psychological counselling in the state so far out of which 310 have availed the facilities in the past 24 hours.