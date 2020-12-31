With 1,178 new cases in a day, positivity rate drops to 7.79%

Kolkata: Bengal on Wednesday registered the lowest single day infections in the recent past after the Covid curve took an upward turn. Around 1,178 people have tested positive in the past 24 hours out of total 39,110 samples tested.



With this, the total number of samples tested so far in the state reached 70,70,176 till Wednesday.

The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested dropped at 7.79. As many as 1,557 patients were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours taking the total tally of recovered patients to 5,28,829 so far.

The number of total infected patients reached 5,50,893 on Wednesday. The recovery rate in the state has slightly gone up to 95.99 percent which is the highest so far. Around 28 Covid infected patients died in the state in the past 24 hours taking the total toll to 9,683 so far.

Kolkata has seen 326 fresh cases in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,23,033. The number of total infected patients in North 24-Parganas so far reached 1,16,441 out of which 325 were found positive in the past 24 hours. North 24-Parganas has registered 9 deaths in the past 24 hours whereas in Kolkata the number stood at 8 on Wednesday.

South 24-Parganas has registered 55 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 35,959. Hooghly has witnessed 73 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 28,450. Howrah has so far seen a total 34,563 Covid cases so far out of which 76 have been affected in the past 24 hours. Darjeeling has registered 45 new cases and the total tally has gone up to 17,785. Nadia has witnessed 52 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 21,622. West Midnapore and East Midnapore have so far registered total infected cases of 19,807 and 20,041 respectively.

As many as 13,588 earmarked Covid beds have been made functional in various hospitals which include 102 dedicated Covid hospitals. Around 2,523 CCU/HDU beds have been dedicated for Covid.

The percentage occupancy in Covid beds remained at 11.92 per cent on Wednesday. The health department

has so far addressed 15,13,081 general queries through its dedicated Covid helpline number till December 29 out of which around 1,511 queries were addressed in the last 24 hours.