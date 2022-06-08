'Wish Centre had shown similar zeal to monitor Nirav Modi & Mallya'

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee lambasted the Central Agencies under Prime Minister Narendra Modi for having failed to keep a track of those who had fled the country after duping nationalised banks worth Rs 30,000 crore.



He tweeted: "I wish the Central Agencies under @narendramodi had shown similar PERSEVERANCE & ENTHUSIASM to monitor the likes of Nirav Modi and Mallya, helping save more than 30,000 Crs of people's money. In their quest to KEEP A TAB ON ME they're forgetting INDIA IS NOW KEEPING A TAB ON THEM." The Enforcement Branch had issued an order preventing Banerjee from receiving treatment in Dubai. Banerjee had moved the Calcutta High Court and obtained an order which allowed him to travel to Dubal along with his wife Rujira. Banerjee has given the name of the hotel where he has been put up, the name of the hospital where he will receive treatment.After Banerjee reached Dubai, the Enforcement Branch got in touch with the Dubai government and requested it to keep a tab on Banerjee.Sukhendu Shekhar Ray, Trinamool Congress national spokesperson said as Banerjee is an MP, Trinamool Congress will take up in the proper forum as how the ED could request the Dubai government to keep a tab on him. "Nirav Modi was seen taking photograph with Narendra Modi and the next day he left India. It is heard that he is spending his days in an island and if that be so why the ED is not getting in touch with the government of that country."