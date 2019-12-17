Winter to show face after 2-week delay

Kolkata: Winter is all set to make its presence felt in the city from Wednesday, as the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has predicted a dip in mercury by 2-4 degree Celsius in all the South Bengal districts.



"The lowest temperature will go down below normal in the next 48 hours in all the South Bengal districts. The sky in the city and various South Bengal districts will remain clear and people will enjoy mostly sunny days. There may be light fog in the city and its adjoining districts in the early morning hours, which will later disappear as the day will progress," a weather official said.

It may be mentioned here that the people in the city have witnessed mostly cloudy sky in the past few days. From Wednesday onwards, the mercury will plunge, giving a sense of winter chill to the people.

The winter seemed to have eluded the state for a couple of weeks, due to the impact of the western disturbances.

According to the weather office, the lowest temperature in the terrain and Dooars will touch 9 degree Celsius within the next 48 hours and people in Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri districts will wake up to a foggy winter morning in the next few days.

The weather office said that there will be thick mist in the air in these districts in the early morning hours. The visibility will be around 200-500 meters in these districts early in the morning. The cold wave, that brings the winter chill in South Bengal from the North, will have an uninterrupted flow Wednesday onwards, bringing the temperature down further.

Until recently, the northern wind had been hampered due to the impact of western disturbances. As the western disturbances ceased to have an impact in the state, the northern wind will now have a steady flow in the state.

Meanwhile, the lowest temperature in the city remained around 18 degree Celsius on Tuesday, which is 3 degrees above normal.