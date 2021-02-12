Winter to fade from South Bengal this weekend

Kolkata: Winter is set to withdraw from South Bengal this weekend. The mercury will soar in the next couple of days, said the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore. However, cold weather conditions will prevail in various North Bengal districts.

The lowest temperature in the city remained at 15.5 degree Celsius on Friday. The highest temperature stood around 26 degree Celsius. The MeT office said the mercury would hover around 30 degree Celsius in the next couple of days. The mercury is expected to rise in most of the South Bengal districts from Saturday.

The lowest temperature may touch the 20 degree Celsius mark in the next couple of days. From Thursday, the mercury started increasing. It had gone up by 2 degrees on Thursday.

A low-pressure trough formed over Bangladesh will lead to cloudy sky in some of the districts in the state. But, there is no prediction of rainfall in the state so far. Some of the North Bengal districts may witness morning fog in the next couple of days. "The city and its adjoining districts may witness a rise in the temperature by 2-3 degree Celsius in the next 48 hours. On the day of Saraswati Puja, the people may experience a little cold," the MeT official said.