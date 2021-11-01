Winter session of state Assembly from Monday

Kolkata: The winter session of the West Bengal Assembly is going to start from Monday.



The session would continue till November 18. The session of the Assembly would get adjourned after obituary references on Monday. The obituary references would be from 2 pm on Monday.

The all party meeting and the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee are also going to be held on Monday. BJP would attend the all party meeting but it may not be present in the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee.

According to the sources, the party's MLAs would be attending the session during the obituary references. But later they may not continue to attend the same. It is learnt that the BJP MLAs may not further attend the session till the festive season ends. Sources said they would again attend the Assembly session only after the Jagaddhatri Puja.