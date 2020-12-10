Winter fairs called off this year

Kolkata: The Fairs organised by the ward coordinators will not be held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The famed 'Patuli Mela'—which is usually held for two weeks and attracts hundreds of people from south Kolkata and southern suburbs—has also been called off due to the pandemic. Celebrities from Bollywood and Tollywood used to take part in the cultural shows. The stalls of costumes, jewellery, woollens and food items used to attract the visitors.

In addition to this, around 10,000 children are treated with cakes on December 25. Bappaditya Dasgupta, coordinator of ward 101, said the fair had been called off in view of the pandemic. "Most of the people want to avoid gatherings. So, there is no point holding the fair without people," he added. The well-known 'Pithe Puli utsav' — in which the main attraction is Bengal's traditional sweet — will not be held in view of the pandemic. Bijoylal Mukhopadhyay, coordinator of ward 67 said the programme had been postponed.

Tarun Saha, coordinator of Borough I, said the famous fair showcasing different varieties of birds in north Kolkata would not be held in 2020. "The children are interested in birds and they come in great numbers. In such a situation, it will be difficult to maintain the Covid protocol. Keeping in mind the health of the visitors the fair has been cancelled," he added.

Bapi Ghosh, coordinator of ward 7, and the organiser of Bagbazar birds' fair said the fair would not be held this year. Meanwhile, the state government will organise 'Sangeet Mela' in the last week of December. It will be held across the city. The officials of the Information and Cultural Affairs department hoped that people would come and enjoy music — both vocal and instrumental—after maintaining Covid protocol. They will have to wear masks and maintain physical distancing at the cultural shows.