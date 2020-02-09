Winter chill to prevail throughout next week as mercury plummets again

Kolkata: The mercury started going down again from Sunday, bringing back the cold condition which will prevail throughout the week, said the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore.



The lowest temperature in the city dropped by 2 degrees on Sunday, providing a colder weather to the people. The mercury will slide down further in the next couple of days, according to weather office prediction.

With the rise in temperature, the city and South Bengal districts may also witness the impact of a Western disturbance, leading to a change in the weather system. A Western disturbance is expected to enter the state on next Tuesday.

Incidentally, it may be mentioned here that during the winter season this year, the state has witnessed a number of Western disturbances one after another, contributing to the quick change in the weather system and the fluctuating temperature in quick succession.

"There is a possibility of fresh Western disturbance hitting the state in the next couple of days, leading to a change in the weather system. The temperature has gone down considerably in the past 24 hours. It will go down further, ensuring cold weather," a weather official said.

The people in the city witnessed light drizzle in some parts, while various South Bengal states received light rainfall in some places on Saturday. The sky mostly remained overcast on Saturday.

The situation, however, improved from Sunday morning. People woke up to a sunny morning as the sky remained clear.

According to the MeT office, the states like Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir may receive snowfall in the next week, due to the impact of a fresh Western disturbance.

The North Eastern states like Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram and Tripura may receive thundershower in the first part of the current week.

The lowest temperature in the city and adjoining areas remained at 15.6 degree Celsius on Sunday, which is one degree below normal. The humidity level was recorded between 57-87 percent.

The people in the city will experience a drop in the temperature in the next couple of days, the weather office confirmed.