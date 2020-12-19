Winter chill to intensify in the next 24 hours: MeT

Kolkata: Winter chill is expected to intensify in the next 24 hours and the temperature may drop below 12 degree Celsius in the next week, predicted the Regional Meteorological department.

The people in South Bengal districts have been waiting for the winter to set in towards the end of December. The western disturbances had interrupted the steady flow of cold air as a result the lowest temperature in the city and its adjoining areas had been hovering around 17 degrees for the past few days. The lowest temperature in the city and its adjoining areas remained at around 16 degree Celsius on Friday while the highest temperature hovered around 24 degree Celsius.

The Met office said that the people in all the South Bengal districts will witness a cold wave from Saturday night. The temperature may dip by 4-6 degrees in the Western districts by the middle of the next week. The mercury will further dip during the night and early morning hours. Many of the South Bengal districts may witness partly cloudy weather and there may be mist in the atmosphere in the morning.

The weather office said that the temperature may drop below 12 degrees in various districts of South Bengal and people would feel the full fledged winter chill.

It may be said that the winter has been eluding Bengal for the past few days due to the impact of the Western disturbances. In the current season the temperature in the city dropped up to 15.4 degree Celsius once and then it again climbed up.

According to a weather official, the winter usually sets in towards the end of December every year. There will be no exception this year. The Western disturbances interrupted the steady flow of Northern wind as a result the temperature did not drop beyond an extent.