Winter chill to ebb soon, says MeT

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that the mercury will start rising from Wednesday and the people in South Bengal



are all set to witness end of winter chill soon.

There is a prediction of thundershower and lightning in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and some other pockets of north Bengal. The night temperature will remain almost same in the next two days but the temperature will start going up from Wednesday.

"It may go up by 2-4 degree Celsius on Thursday. There may be some rainfall in some parts of south Bengal as well later this week. Bengal has started witnessing a rise in the temperature in the past 48 hours.

State had seen a drop in the temperature by 4 degree Celsius on Friday and Saturday with the lowest temperature being registered at 14 degree Celsius on Sunday. The lowest temperature in the city however remained below normal in the early half of last week. According to weather experts, this is the last spell of winter. North easterly winds lose steam as a result the mercury will go up. The sky is likely to be bright and sunny in the next 48 hours.

A fluctuating weather and the rise and fall in the mercury in quick succession are causing infections among the people, said the city doctors. They have also advised the patients not to

take medicines on their own. Some

infections are common at this time of

the year when the temperature fluctuates. The fall in temperature and untimely

rainfall may trigger viral infections,

warned doctors. With the season changing, the city doctors have prescribed some home remedies so that the people can stay fit and disease-free.