Winter chill, misty mornings to linger till end of week in city

Kolkata: As the sun emerged from a cloud cover, mercury dipped by a few notches and with the weather office ruling out the possibility of rain cold condition may prevail over the next couple of days.



The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore on Monday recorded 13.6 degree Celsius which is four degrees lower than normal. Cold condition is slated to prevail in the next couple of days the weather office said. The highest temperature in the city in the last 24 hours remained at 26.5 degree Celsius. The temperature is expected to slide down further over the next 48 hours.

A weather official said that the city temperature may touch 12 degree Celsius in the next 48 hours. The Western districts may witness 10 degree Celsius. However, the mercury is expected to go up from Friday.

"The impact of the Western disturbances has subsided as a result the sky has become clear and it stopped raining. The mercury started sliding down after the sky had become clear. North West wind bringing the cold wave will be weakened from the end of the week resulting in the rise of the temperature," the official said.

The city may witness misty morning over the next few days but it will disappear as the day progress. There is also no prediction of rainfall over the next 48 hours.