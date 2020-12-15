Winter chill likely to intensify in city, says weatherman

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has predicted that the winter chill is likely to intensify in the city and other South Bengal districts.



The MeT office said the temperature may drop to 12 degree Celsius during the weekend and people will feel the full-fledged winter chill from the next week.

The winter has been eluding Bengal for the past few days due to the impact of the Western disturbances. In the current season, the temperature in the city dropped to 15.4 degree Celsius. The lowest temperature in the city and its adjoining areas hovered around 17 degree Celsius on Monday while the highest temperature remained around 27 degree Celsius.

A senior weather official said usually winter sets in the city towards the end of December every year.

"There will be no exception this year. The Western disturbances interrupted the steady flow of Northern wind as a result the temperature did not drop beyond a certain extent," the official added.

People in the city will wake up to misty mornings in the next couple of days. Some of the western and North Bengal districts may witness thick mist early during the mornings in the next few days.

The northern wind that carries cold air to South Bengal has been interrupted by the Western disturbances, resulting in delayed winter.