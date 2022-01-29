Windy & chilly days ahead; rainfall on MeT radar

Kolkata: Mercury dropped by 5 degree Celsius in the past 48 hours with the lowest temperature of the city remaining at 12.1 degree on Saturday. The lowest temperature in the city remained at 14.4 degree Celsius on Friday.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that the mercury in the city may drop in the next 24 hours. The temperature will again go up in the first week of February due to the impact of Western disturbances.

The MeT office on Friday also predicted a drop in the temperature by 2-3 degree Celsius in the next two days. Various south Bengal districts will also see a drop in the temperature on Sunday and Monday. There is a possibility of rainfall in the state during Saraswati puja on February 5, said the MeT office. Various north Bengal districts may receive rainfall in the next 24 hours.