'Will work to improve health infra'

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate from ward 87, Manisha Bose, promised to improve the health infrastructure in the area besides its overall development, if voted to power.



Ward number 87 covers parts of Southern Avenue, Lake Road and Rashbehari. Bose , who is also an entrepreneur, feels that the only way to improve the health infrastructure of a ward is to create more health care units in various localities."There are fever clinics in our locality and if I win from, my aim is to set up more clinics. We have seen how COVID-19 affected our lives," she said. She also hopes to set up a mental health care facility in certain areas in her ward. Bose said: "There is scope for planting trees and saplings in the ward. Various trees have been damaged during Cyclone Amphan and there is a need to plant trees and increase the green cover." According to Bose, the footpaths in her ward are not at all wheelchair-friendly. She highlighted that in her ward there was a huge chunk of geriatric population, who use wheelchairs. She vowed to resolve the issue.