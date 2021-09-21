Will work for the people wholeheartedly: Babul after meet with Mamata

KOLKATA: After about a 20 minutes-long meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna on Monday, former union minister and two-time MP Babul Supriyo said he would work 'wholeheartedly' for people of Bengal with the faith entrusted on him by the former.



Two days after joining Trinamool Congress (TMC), the singer-turned-politician called on the Chief Minister at Nabanna. "Whatever she (Banerjee) said is musical and soothing to my ears. There was a matter of getting retired hurt. I want to thank Didi and Abhishek Banerjee for warmly welcoming me to the TMC family. The closed doors have now opened and there is a new avenue for me from the prospect of being 'retired hurt' from public life. I will work wholeheartedly and give my best for the well being of the people of Bengal," said Supriyo coming out of Nabanna.

"Receiving such a warm welcome, love and affection after crossing the floor to become a member of a new family is something that encourages me to work with enthusiasm and I believe that I can do better. But it is totally Didi's prerogative in which role he wants me to play in the coming days. I would give my best to respect the faith, love and affection showered on me," Supriyo said.

There was also a round of talk between Banerjee and Supriyo on music. "It is really like icing on the cake as she wants me to continue with my singing besides my regular work," Supriyo said.

He was visibly elated after the meeting with the Chief Minister, who asked Supriyo not only to "work wholeheartedly" but also to "sing wholeheartedly".

She also gifted him a book for Supriyo's father.

Supriyo, who would resign from the post of Asansol MP, has also shown interest in singing a song composed by the Chief Minister.

"I was a professional singer. Many still approach me to sing songs composed by them. It would be a great opportunity for me if she asks me to sing one of her songs. Even there was a discussion on the same," he said.

In reply to a question about the four-year-old "Jhalmuri diplomacy", Supriyo said: "Well, there was also discussion over the ill effects of having the easily available "sada muri" containing urea. She said she now prefers the muri (puffed rice) which is available in the rural parts of Bengal."

Meanwhile, the Union Home ministry has issued a notification stating that Supriyo's security has been reduced from 'Z' to 'Y' category. This comes when he had released all his security, two days ago.

"I have left my security two days back. So, there is no question of engaging security personnel for me," he said.