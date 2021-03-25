Will work for the people of Bankura like a family member, says Sayantika

Bankura: For Trinamool Congress candidate from Bankura Assembly constituency, actor Sayantika Banerjee nothing is impossible if one desires to achieve success. Showcasing an indomitable spirit and being confident about her victory, Banerjee vowed to work for the people of her constituency like a 'family member.'



She also promised to put her best efforts to work as a 'true lieutenant of Mamata Banerjee in bringing further development to the area, besides ensuring 100 percent coverage of drinking water supply.

"Many have said how they can work being celebrities. They have also criticised us for using make-up (cosmetics). First of all, I would like to say that there is nothing wrong in applying make-up. Do the artistes who joined their (BJP's) camp move around without make-up? There is no connection between make-up and my work. I want to stand beside people at the time of need and our beloved Mamata Banerjee has given me the opportunity," she said adding that she had already taken a flat here.

She had also planned to open three offices in Bankura - one each in two blocks and one in Bankura town - where people can easily turn up for any need. Access to her would also not be a problem at all as she would be present in the offices at least twice a week.

"I am just a representative of Mamata Banerjee and I am urging people to vote for her. So that, she can continue with the development of the state," she said. Sayantika also addressed the gathering on Wednesday in the presence of TMC Chairperson Mamata Banerjee.

The TMC supremo appreciated Sayantika for her speech saying that "she prepared herself for the fight and I am really impressed how she addressed the rally today (Wednesday)". Banerjee also said she hailed from the family of a police officer and her father, Guru Prasad Banerjee, was a former police officer, who is still involved in sports activities. "Police officers give their entire life for the society. So, why we will not give opportunity to their children?" Banerjee said.

The star TMC candidate has further stated that she was overwhelmed with the love and affection showered upon her by the people of Bankura. Adding a new line to a dialogue of her movie, she said: "Mar Gur Diye Ruti, Chini Diye Cha. BJP Bangla theke taratari fute jaa. (Eat flatbreads with jaggery, drink tea mixed with sugar and let the BJP vanish quickly)"