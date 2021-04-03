Will win Nandigram: Mamata on Modi's 'another seat' jibe

Siliguri: A day after the Nandigram polls, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee hit back at the Prime Minister's taunt that she was contemplating to contest from 'another seat'.



"The Prime Minister should try to control his Home minister first rather than trying to control me. You cannot suggest me to contest from another seat; I don't belong to your party. I will definitely win from Nandigram and put you to shame. I don't want to act on your advice. I follow what people tell me," Banerjee said on Friday during her campaign trail in North Bengal.

Banerjee also alleged that Central forces were unleashing terror in the state. "I request them to stop their highhandedness and threats. If they don't, then the mothers and sisters of Bengal will resist," stated Banerjee.

The TMC chief also blamed the saffron leaders for influencing the election process. "The elections are not being conducted by the Election Commission of India. It is being conducted by Amit Shah," alleged Banerjee.

She said Income Tax raids were being conducted in all non-BJP states on the Opposition parties to create pressure. She stated that 63 FIRs had been filed in Nandigram by the people on Thursday. "You have to tolerate all this till the elections are over. After that, I will ensure that the goons are brought to the book. They can't escape. They have to face the consequences of their deeds. Who will save them then?" she said.

Banerjee also urged her party supporters to put up a strong fight. "If they go around threatening you, stand up against them. They have money, goons and Amit Shah on their side. I am by your side and I don't wear mere bangles," assured the TMC supremo.

Reiterating that she would win the elections, Banerjee on Friday urged voters in North Bengal to ensure the victory of her party's candidates on more than 200 seats so that they could continue enjoying the benefits of the welfare schemes initiated by her government.

She addressed three back-to-back rallies in North Bengal. "I will definitely win. However, for me to form the government you will have to ensure the victory of our candidates on 200 plus seats. We will then form the government and all the schemes including Kanyashree, Rupashree, Swasthya Sathi and free ration will continue. If I'm not there, they (BJP) will scrap all these schemes and take away everything," stated Banerjee.

The TMC boss alleged that the BJP was spending crores of rupees for the elections. "But, they (BJP) will not feed you when you are hungry. They will not give you anything when you are ill and dying. They will not help you when you are unable to marry off your daughters. However, the TMC government has always been by your side through the thick and thin," she added.

Banerjee said her government had fulfilled all its commitments. "We have given recognition to Rajbangshi and Kamtapuri languages. We will open more than 200 Rajbangshi schools. We have opened the Panchanan Barma University. We have improved road connectivity and built new bridges (Joyee bridge, Bhawaiya bridge). We have already founded the Narayani battalion. We have done everything you had asked for," Banerjee added.

The 150-bedded mental hospital in Toofangunj and a polytechnic college in Mathabhanga also featured on Banerjee's development list. She, while addressing election campaign rallies in Dinhata, Natabari and Falakata, stressed schemes for women including Self-Help Groups, pension for widows and monthly allowance for women.

In Alipurduar district's Falakata, Banerjee pinned her hopes on the tea garden workers. "We have taken up the task of building houses for 3 lakh workers of 282 tea gardens of North Bengal. The target is to complete it in two years. The TMC government has increased the daily wages of tea garden workers from Rs 67 to Rs 202. We have extended all possible aid to workers of closed tea gardens including rations, free electricity, drinking water and also ex-gratia," she added. She also stressed her government's achievement of maintaining peace and harmony in the Hills, Terai and Dooars. "If you want to live in peace and want development, just consider that I am the candidate for all the 294 seats and ensure TMC's victory," urged Banerjee.