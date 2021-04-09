Will win Assembly polls by two-third majority: Mamata

Kolkata: Assuring that her party will win the elections with two-third majority and form the government for the third consecutive term, Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee said that the "entire world was witnessing" how her party is being deprived of justice by the Election Commission (EC).



"We are not getting any justice from the EC and any other agencies related to the poll process. The entire world is witnessing how we are getting deprived and the true spirit of the constitution is being affected. Despite Modi-Shah's all efforts by bringing in 1 lakh goons and using the EC, we will only form government defeating BJP by securing two third seats out of 294 Assembly constituencies," Banerjee said, while addressing a rally at Behala Chowrasta that received an overwhelming response with a sea of people turning up to listen to the Trinamool Congress supremo.

BJP had performed well in 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Jangalmahal. While speaking at a public rally, Banerjee said: "This time it is not going to happen as I am confident that people in Bankura, Purulia and Midnapore cast their votes in our favour."

Stating that Union Home Minister Amit Shah's all the predictions on poll results in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Delhi were wrong. This time also he is day dreaming of gaining power in Bengal.

"But we will never allow Bengal to be ruled by Gujarat," she said adding that if she understands the pulse of the people of Bengal then she is sure that no one will give vote to BJP. In an outburst

against the Union Home Minister Amit Shah holding him guilty for using the central force for BJP's gain, she refused to hold the jawans directly responsible for the violence marred third phase polls and stated: "I do not hold central force guilty. It is Amit Shah who is guilty. If I get an opportunity in the coming days, I will also file a case against all such atrocities and also fight politically. Central Force jawans should perform their duty without paying heed to Shah's direction."

Since BJP has realised that they are not going to win the election and common people are casting their votes to Trinamool Congress, now their only task is to restrict voters from turning up to the polling stations, she said after recollecting the violence unleashed allegedly by BJP and central force at Nandigram.

"The entire night they have terrorised people. Situation would have turned further worse, if I had not staged a demonstration for two long hours outside a booth (at Boyal)," she said.