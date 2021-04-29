Will win all seats in Birbhum: Anubrata

KOLKATA: Alleging that police were illegally detaining his party colleagues and compelling them to sit at police stations for no reason, Birbhum Trinamool Congress (TMC) district president Anubrata Mondal on Wednesday said his party would win all seats in the district.



Mondal also alleged that despite having lodged several complaints with the police requesting them to nab anti-socials, no step was taken. "We want free and fair elections. What police are doing is not right. We will win all the seats in Birbhum," Mondal said.

Mondal further alleged that a notorious criminal of the area is roaming free with firearms. He also claimed that the new SP of Birbhum, Nagendra Tripathi was also informed by him about the criminal. It may be mentioned that TMC had sent a legal notice to the Election Commission making similar allegations on Monday.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, on behalf of the Trinamool Congress, lawyer Sanjay Basu sent a notice to the Election Commission of India, SP, Birbhum and others concerned about illegal detention of party members and supporters by the police. It has been mentioned in the notice that the Commission must make sure that no illegal detention takes place and party workers are not threatened. If such scenes continue, then the party may move High Court or Supreme Court seeking necessary directions.