Will visit Tripura in 24 hrs after Section 144 is withdrawn: Abhishek

KOLKATA: Criticising the BJP government in Tripura for imposing 144 CrPC to restrict him from entering the state, Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee threw a challenge of entering the state within 24 hours after the restrictions were withdrawn.



In connection with the Centre's move of restricting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from visiting Rome to attend World Meeting for Peace, Abhishek said: "It is another biggest mistake of the BJP. I would like to state that Congress had made the mistake of restricting Narendra Modi from visiting the US and it had to do away with the power at the Centre. BJP also made the mistake of stopping Mamata Banerjee from visiting Rome. It (BJP) would also get ousted politically".

Addressing the poll campaign at Jadu Babur Bazar on Sunday, Banerjee lambasted the BJP over a series of issues, including Tripura where he vowed to re-establish democracy. "Section 144 CrPC has been imposed so that I cannot enter Tripura. Why is the so-called country's biggest political party afraid (of us)? I will visit Tripura within 24 hours after section 144 CrpC is withdrawn. We will ensure formation of Trinamool Congress government in Tripura," he said.

The Tripura government imposed restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC in West Tripura stating that no meeting, procession or public gathering of any political party would be allowed till November 4.

Banerjee also stated that TMC would now start leaving its footprint in many other states, including Goa. Urging people of Bhabanipur to cast their votes in favour of Trinamool Congress chairperson and the party's candidate, Mamata Banerjee, in the by-poll, he said: "We have to ensure win of Mamata Banerjee by at least 1 lakh votes. Her win is significant and essential for the entire country".

He also requested people to vote for Trinamool Congress so that Bhabanipur never turns into Bhatpara where law and order situation has allegedly deteriorated after turncoat Arjun Singh won with BJP's ticket.

He also attacked the saffron camp for engaging Central agencies, including ED and CBI to harass him and other leaders of his party and sending outsiders to campaign for the elections in Bengal. "They have nothing to say on development. They only remain busy with the politics of religion. They had sent several leaders from outside before the Assembly polls. But it didn't help them. Now they are sending investigating agencies from outside. They have sent me five letters. I would like to say that even 500 letters to me would not serve their interest as we will never bow down,"

he added.