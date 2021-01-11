Will vehemently oppose any law that goes against the interest of farmers: Trinamool

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) youth leader Soham Chakraborty on Sunday held a mammoth road show from Town Hall to Golapbag in Burdwan and reiterated that farmers' right is protected in Bengal and the party will continue to oppose the Farm laws.



Chakraborty's road show on Sunday witnessed a huge footfall. On the contrary, the rally

held by BJP leader JP Nadda at Katwa in East Burdwan on Saturday had poor

turnout.

"The people of Bengal are with Mamata Banerjee and will elect her for the third time in the Assembly elections this year," he said.

The massive footfall at the rally indicates the support of the people for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"The Trinamool Congress government in the state has provided a lot of benefits to the farmers and has stood beside them. We will vehemently oppose any law that goes against the interest of the farmers," he asserted.

He also took to the 'outsider' jibe that senior TMC leaders had resorted to while criticising several BJP leaders, who were coming for hosting political rallies in the state.

"The people of Bengal are well aware of its culture and traditions. But, those people who are unaware of the same are outsiders," said Chakraborty, refuting Nadda's claim of

rampant corruption and extortion prevalent in the state. Before Sohom's roadshow, TMC local leaders alleged that the saffron party had attempted to stop the rally by attacking some party supporters and ransacking one of the party offices.

However, the police from Saktigarh police station intervened and the road show was held peacefully.