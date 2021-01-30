Will turn ward 94 slum-free in 5 yrs: Min

Kolkata: State Public Works department minister Aroop Biswas promised to turn ward 94 in south Kolkata under Tollygunge Assembly constituency into a slum-free ward in the next 5 years.



"If you elect Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the third time, then I can assure you that in the next 5 years this particular ward will be turned into a model ward with no slum. Each family residing in the bustee will be rehabilitated in housing projects,"said Biswas.

The minister along with Urban Development minister Firhad Hakim inaugurated 'Amar Bari' constructed by Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) for relocating 180 families of Jhorobasti in Golf Garden area in apartments.

The keys of their respective dwelling units were handed over to 180 families on Friday. "Another building will come up and 40 more families residing in the slum will be relocated there," Biswas added.

He stated that a 6,000 square feet auditorium for holding different types of ceremonial occasions will be built in the same area.

A playground will also come up at the

same site.

It has been often found that the poor have sold the flats they received under government projects. "We have made a scheme from KMDA so that the ownership rights of the housing projects can't be transferred to any other person for 15 years. This is applicable not only to this particular project, but for similar housing schemes being executed by KMDA. A co-operative will be formed for maintenance of the projects," Hakim, who is also the Chairman of

KMDA, said.

The 36 flats located on the ground floor have been allotted to the elderly and the physically-challenged.

The remaining allotment for the other floors has been done through lottery in a transparent manner.

Each unit in the five-storeyed 'Amar Bari' measures 270 square feet. The total project cost is Rs 1293.99 lakh.