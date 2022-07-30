Will take assistance of Hackathon participants for probe, says top cop

KOLKATA: Director General of the state police, Manoj Malaviya, on Friday during the closing ceremony of Hackathon, a competition organised by the Kolkata Police, said that cyber crime was one of the biggest challenges that police were facing at present.



Malaviya said: "When we joined the police, cyber crime did not even exist. Today, it is one of the biggest challenges that we are facing. To cope up with the challenge, we are also trying to meet without own requirements by tapping into talents which we can find in the events like the Hackthon. We will definitely be taking help from those participating in such events. It is a form of crime that affects everybody across the world."

Hackathon, a competition organised by the Kolkata Police in collaboration with a private cyber security organistation, took place at the Netaji Indoor Stadium with 404 participants. Among the participants, several schools also participated.

Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Vineet Kumar Goyal hinted that Kolkata Police may seek help from the participants for the investigations in future.

He said to the participants: "We wish to interact with you on a regular basis and use you as a resource to train our people, to create awareness and also for capacity building. I hope we will get your support in future."