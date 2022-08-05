Will strenghten party base: TMC's South Dinajpur district prez

balurghat: New Trinamool Congress (TMC) president of South Dinajpur Mrinal Sarkar will focus on strengthening the party organisation before the upcoming rural poll in Bengal. Sarkar was given the new responsibility by the party chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Monday.

Sarkar was replaced by Ujjwas Kumar Basak. Speaking to the media persons on Thursday, Sarkar said, his focus will be on strengthening the party with the support from booth, rural and town-level party leaders and common workers before the upcoming rural polls. "The new party workers will be encouraged with the senior ones. Those who believe the principle of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee will be given the utmost priority to serve the party. We will work unanimously and altogether to give a new dimension to our party's South Dinajpur unit," he asserted.

According to him, a grass root level worker like him has been given extreme importance by Mamata Banerjee.

He said the polls in Bengal slated to be organised in 2023 will be the semi-final for TMC before the Lok Sabha poll in 2024. "Rural poll is our semi-final match before the final match for LS poll. Our party has put a new responsibility on my shoulders just before the rural polls. I will try my level best to keep up the faith of our party high command, especially our beloved party supremo Mamata Banerjee and leader Abhishek Banerjee,"

he said.