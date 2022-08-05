Will strenghten party base: TMC's South Dinajpur district prez
balurghat: New Trinamool Congress (TMC) president of South Dinajpur Mrinal Sarkar will focus on strengthening the party organisation before the upcoming rural poll in Bengal. Sarkar was given the new responsibility by the party chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Monday.
Sarkar was replaced by Ujjwas Kumar Basak. Speaking to the media persons on Thursday, Sarkar said, his focus will be on strengthening the party with the support from booth, rural and town-level party leaders and common workers before the upcoming rural polls. "The new party workers will be encouraged with the senior ones. Those who believe the principle of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee will be given the utmost priority to serve the party. We will work unanimously and altogether to give a new dimension to our party's South Dinajpur unit," he asserted.
According to him, a grass root level worker like him has been given extreme importance by Mamata Banerjee.
He said the polls in Bengal slated to be organised in 2023 will be the semi-final for TMC before the Lok Sabha poll in 2024. "Rural poll is our semi-final match before the final match for LS poll. Our party has put a new responsibility on my shoulders just before the rural polls. I will try my level best to keep up the faith of our party high command, especially our beloved party supremo Mamata Banerjee and leader Abhishek Banerjee,"
he said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Monkeypox alert: Bengal ups ante against any outbreak4 Aug 2022 8:30 PM GMT
CJI sets in motion process of appointing successor4 Aug 2022 7:56 PM GMT
'ED summons during Parl session to intimidate Congress'4 Aug 2022 7:55 PM GMT
Court extends Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's ED custody till August 84 Aug 2022 7:48 PM GMT
SC asks EC not to take precipitate action for now on Shinde camp plea4 Aug 2022 7:48 PM GMT